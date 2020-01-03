Share This Article:

A pair of robbers stabbed a man and stole his cell phone in City Heights Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The robbery and assault at 38th and Wightman streets was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity.

Patrol personnel searched the mid-city neighborhood for the two men who carried out the crime but were unable to find them, said Officer Scott Lockwood.

— City News Service

Pair Stab Man in City Heights, Rob Cell Phone Just Before Noon was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: