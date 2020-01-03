Pair Stab Man in City Heights, Rob Cell Phone Just Before Noon

A pair of robbers stabbed a man and stole his cell phone in City Heights Friday.
The robbery and assault at 38th and Wightman streets was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.
Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity.
Patrol personnel searched the mid-city neighborhood for the two men who carried out the crime but were unable to find them, said Officer Scott Lockwood.
— City News Service
