Man Killed, Deputy Hurt Trying to Save Him After Encinitas Home Catches Fire

A man was killed Friday night in a fire that erupted at a home in Encintas, and a deputy who tried to save him was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Deputies responded to a call of a structure fire at 470 Arroyo Drive at 8:10 p.m. and, upon arrival, were told a man was trapped on the second floor of the two-story home, according to Sgt. Agustin Rosas of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy went into the home to try to save the man, but was unable to get to the second floor due to the fire, Rosas said.

Part of the home’s roof had collapsed by the time firefighters arrived, according to the Encinitas Fire Department.

The deputy suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Rosas said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 10 p.m., then found a man dead on the second floor of the home, Rosas said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Updated at 2 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

— City News Service

