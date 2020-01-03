Child Molester Michael Poulsom Proposed for Jacumba Hot Springs Release; Hearing Set

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

A public hearing has been set next month on the proposed placement of a sexually violent predator in Jacumba Hot Springs — the latest release to that remote community.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Michael Poulsom, 60, was convicted in the late 1980s and 1990s of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He also has a history of sex offenses in Georgia dating to the mid-1980s, when he molested his wife’s infant and toddler children and two of her nieces.

In 1995, he was sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Before his release date, he petitioned to be committed to a state hospital as a Sexually Violent Predator or SVP, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder — pedophilia disorder, in Poulsom’s case — that makes them a danger to the public.

Court records described his history of offenses.

The hearing is at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 in Department 2202 of San Diego Superior Court, 1100 Union St.

Following a three-day trial regarding his petition for the Conditional Release Program — or CONREP — a judge granted his release this summer, and the Department of State Hospitals has proposed placing Poulsom in Jacumba Hot Springs.

Protests have also been made over the backcountry placements of Thomas Joseph Cornwell, Alan Earl James, Alvin Quarles, Herman Smith, Michael Joseph Martinez, Terry Stone, Allen Fields, whose cases are summarized on the DA’s Office website.

County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dianne Jacob on Friday slammed the proposed placement as “outrageous and shameful.”

“The state has already dumped 11 of these monsters in the same rural East County area — and a 12th predator, Thomas Joseph Cornwell, was just approved for placement there,” she said in a statement. “Adding convicted pedophile Michael James Poulsom is more proof that the state doesn’t care about these quiet, family-oriented communities. These sex criminals should not be let out at all. But if they are, they should be housed – as other predators have been – on the doorstep of Donovan state prison.”

In a news release, the San Diego Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Task Force, or SAFE, said the Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney’s Office and SAFE Task Force were not responsible for the selection of the proposed site — a supervised home at 45612 Old Highway 80.

“The selection process and approval are the responsibility of the Department of State Hospitals and San Diego Superior Court,” the statement said.

Under Welfare & Institutions Code section 6609.1, the public is permitted to comment on the proposed location before it is finalized by the court.

Jacumba Hot Springs is an unincorporated community in southeastern San Diego County. The town formerly known as Jacumba had a 2010 population of 561. The neighboring community of Boulevard had a population of 315 during the same period.

The property of interest is within the San Diego Sheriff Department’s jurisdiction, patrolled by deputies assigned to the Boulevard-Jacumba Sheriff’s Office. This facility is staffed by resident deputies who live and work in the area, SAFE said.

The SAFE Task Force also will accept public comments through Jan. 17, which will be forwarded to DSH and the Superior Court.

Email: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org

Telephone: (858) 495-3619

(858) 495-3619 Mail: SVP Release / SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA 92123

Further information about SVPs and an explanation of the legal requirements for their designation, treatment and release from confined facilities, can be obtained via the San Diego County District Attorney’s website and also at the Department of State Hospital’s website.

Updated at 4:10 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020

— City News Service contributed to this report.

Child Molester Michael Poulsom Proposed for Jacumba Hot Springs Release; Hearing Set was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: