Worker at National City Donut Shop Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery

A National City donut shop employee was pistol-whipped on the head Thursday morning during an attempted robbery.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The assault was reported shortly after midnight at Winchell’s Donut House at 2447 E. Plaza Blvd., according to National City police.
A witness was outside the shop when he saw a man hit a worker behind the counter, then run out of the front door and drive away in a red van, 10News reported.
The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head injury, but the extent of the damage was unknown, the news station reported.
It was not clear whether the robber got away with any cash and no suspect description has been released.
–City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: