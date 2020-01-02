Fire at Rancho San Diego Storage Lot Destroys Motor Boat, Damages 3 Vehicles

Share This Article:

A fire at a vehicle storage lot in the Rancho San Diego neighborhood Thursday destroyed a roughly 15-foot-long motorboat and damaged three vehicles.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 6:50 a.m. at a dirt lot at 1627 Jamacha Way, San Miguel Fire Battalion Chief Andy Lawler said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a roughly 15-foot-long fiberglass motorboat ablaze along with three vehicles next to it, Lawler said.

It took fire crews about 20 minutes using foam to stop the diesel fuel from burning, he said. The boat was destroyed and three vehicles next to it sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

