4.0-Magnitude Quake in Ocean Off Santa Monica Felt Throughout Southern California

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake, centered in the Channel Islands area, was felt throughout Southern California early Thursday morning.

The quake occurred at 2:13 a.m and was centered in the ocean between Santa Cruz Island and Santa Monica, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A map based on reports from people who notify the USGS, showed light shaking that was felt as far away as Santa Barbara to the north and parts of Orange and San Diego counties to the south.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

— City News Service

