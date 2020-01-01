Share This Article:

A fire in an apartment complex near Paradise Valley Hospital Wednesday caused smoke damage to at least 16 units and displaced as many as two dozen residents, but no injuries were reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Multiple fire agencies including the National City and Chula Vista fire departments, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Gas and Electric responded to the fire that broke out about 3:30 p.m. at Chateau Gardens at 2424 E. 8th St., said Frank Parra, NCFD director of emergency services.

“The fire started in the electrical room of the apartment complex and burned out 18 of the meters suppling electricity to one of the wings of the apartment complex,” Parra said. “There was smoke and fire showing when firefighters arrived on the scene.”

Parra said firefighters “aggressively pursued the fire knocking it down in about 10 minutes.”

“The fire spread from the electrical room up the siding of the second- story building all the way to the roof line,” Parra said.

Although there did not appear to be any immediate fire damage to any of the apartment units, “we did have some smoke penetration in some units,” Parra said.

National City Fire Department Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said 16 to 18 units in the apartment complex appeared to have been damaged by smoke.

“About 24 apartment residents were displaced,” Hernandez said.

The National City Fire Department was working with the apartment complex and the Red Cross to find temporary accommodations for displaced residents, Hernandez said.

Fire crews were mopping up and a fire investigator was at the scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze, Hernandez said.

— City News Service

Electrical Room Fire Displaces 2 Dozen Residents of National City Apartment Complex was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: