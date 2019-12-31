Power Out in Escondido for More Than SDGE 600 Customers

Share This Article:

A power outage knocked out electricity to 606 San Diego Gas & Electric customers Tuesday in Escondido and surrounding areas.

“SDG&E is assessing the cause and restoration of power is estimated to be 6:30 p.m. today,” SDG&E communications manager Wes Jones said.

Affected communities were Escondido, South Escondido, West Bernardo, Del Dios and Lake Hodges.

— City News Service

