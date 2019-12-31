One Person Injured in Rollover Crash in Chollas View Area

Crews examine car that ended up on its side after crashing fence.
Crews examine car that ended up on its side after crashing fence. Image via OnScene.TV

One person suffered unknown injuries Tuesday in a crash that ended with a car on its side in the Chollas View neighborhood, leaving the person temporarily trapped inside the vehicle.

Fire crews responded at 1:13 p.m. to the scene in the 4900 block of Market Street, according to Monica Munoz of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Details of the crash were not immediately available. It was unclear if any other vehicles were involved or what caused the car to land on its side near a chain-link fence.

Munoz said one person “was extricated from the vehicle” and taken to Mercy Hospital in unknown condition.

— City News Service

