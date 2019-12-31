One Person Injured in Rollover Crash in Chollas View Area

Share This Article:

One person suffered unknown injuries Tuesday in a crash that ended with a car on its side in the Chollas View neighborhood, leaving the person temporarily trapped inside the vehicle.

Fire crews responded at 1:13 p.m. to the scene in the 4900 block of Market Street, according to Monica Munoz of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Details of the crash were not immediately available. It was unclear if any other vehicles were involved or what caused the car to land on its side near a chain-link fence.

Munoz said one person “was extricated from the vehicle” and taken to Mercy Hospital in unknown condition.

— City News Service

