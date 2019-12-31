Man, Woman Shot in Legs Show Up at Gas Station in National City

A man and a woman with gunshot wounds in their legs showed up at a gas station in National City early Tuesday morning asking for help.
The pair came to a Shell gas station on National City Boulevard at West 33rd Street, shortly before 3 a.m., according to National City Police.
The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, according to media reports.
No suspect description was available and it was not clear where the shooting occurred.
A stolen Honda Accord parked next to a gas pump at the station was impounded, and investigators were trying to determine if it was related to the shooting.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
