Man Gets Stuck Climbing Construction Crane in East Village

A man climbed up a crane at a construction site in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, but started yelling for help after getting about eight stories up.

Dispatchers received a call around 7:15 p.m. Sunday from a person who reported that a man was screaming for help on a crane near the intersection of E Street and 11th Avenue, San Diego Police Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

Officers responded to the area along with a police helicopter, but the man was able to get down and run away before police located him, Gibson said.

No description of the crane climber was immediately available.

— City News Service

