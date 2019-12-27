Share This Article:

A 29-year-old Vista woman who suffered serious injuries Monday when her pickup spun out and was struck by a big rig and SUV on rain-slick Interstate 15 in Escondido has died, authorities reported Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Misti Dawn Vaughn was driving on the transition ramp from eastbound state Route 78 to northbound I-15 around 8 a.m. Monday when her Ford Ranger spun out and veered to the left across freeway lanes, according to information from the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a big rig and subsequently struck by a Toyota 4Runner, according to the CHP.

Vaughn was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit and was given “poor prognosis for recovery,” the Medical Examiner’s Office reported. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:12 p.m. Thursday.

The big rig driver, a 50-year-old Murrieta man, and the Toyota driver, a 19-year-old Santee woman, both remained at the scene and were unhurt, according to the CHP.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to have been factors in the crash, the CHP said.

–City News Service

Woman Dies From Injuries Suffered in I-15 Crash with Big Rig in Escondido was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: