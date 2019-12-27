Ex-Camp Pendleton Marine, Accused of Sharing Child Porn, Is Target of Riverside Warrant

Share This Article:

An ex-Camp Pendleton Marine suspected of sending and receiving child pornography remained at large Friday, with authorities seeking the public’s help to find him.

Police in San Diego and Riverside counties searched for Eric Stiegelmeyer, 24, for allegedly possessing and transmitting child porn. Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said a federal warrant issued for his arrest earlier this year remains in effect.

Railsback said detectives from the Riverside County Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement task force investigated Steigelmeyer and five other individuals in the Riverside metropolitan area. Detectives arrested the other targets, who face charges, he said.

Steigelmeyer allegedly dropped out of sight immediately after his discharge from the Marines. At that time, authorities sought the warrant.

The suspect allegedly engaged in the distribution of child porn via the Internet. Escondido police also suspect him in connection with a separate investigation “for the same type of criminal activity,” Railsback said.

Anyone with information about the ex-Marine is urged to contact Riverside police Detective Charlie Olivas at colivas@riversideca.gov.

– City News Service

