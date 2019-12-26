SDG&E Working to Restore Power to 3 Downtown Communities

Share This Article:

Nearly 1,900 customers lost power in three downtown communities Thursday morning, with electricity quickly restored to more than half those affected, according to a San Diego Gas & Electric representative.

As of late Thursday morning, crews were still working to restore power to more than 800 customers, SDG&E’s Denice Menard said.

She said electricity went out in the Balboa Park, Center City and Golden Hills communities shortly after 10 a.m., and should be fully restored by 12:30 p.m.

Rainy weather may be a factor, but SDGE is still determining the exact cause, Menard said.

–City News Service

