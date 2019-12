Share This Article:

A 60-year-old woman who was not wearing a seatbelt in the back of a car died Thursday in a solo-vehicle crash on a snowy roadway near Warner Springs, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The rollover crash was reported around 6:50 a.m. at San Felipe and Montezuma Valley roads, about 5 miles southeast of Warner Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 29-year-old Borrego Springs man at the wheel of the 2019 Toyota Camry was northbound in fresh snow on San Felipe Road, going too fast to maintain control of the car, said CHP Officer Jeff Christy.

He veered over the shoulder and crashed into an embankment, Christy said.

The woman in the backseat was thrown forward into the dash and windshield, he said.

The driver and a male passenger in the right front seat were buckled, and exited the car after the crash. They suffered unknown injuries, he said.

The woman remained unresponsive inside the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, he said.

Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to factor into the crash, but an investigation was ongoing, Christy said.

— City News Service

