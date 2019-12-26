At Least 1 Dead in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Warner Springs

Share This Article:

At least one person was killed Thursday morning in a solo vehicle rollover crash at a rural intersection near Warner Springs.

The crash was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of San Felipe and Montezuma Valley roads, nearly 5 miles southeast of Warner Springs, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle overturned and was blocking northbound lanes on San Felipe Road, according to the incident log.

The coroner was called to the scene around 7:30 a.m., but it was not immediately clear how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A SigAlert was issued at 7:50 a.m. shutting down San Felipe Road from Montezuma Valley Road to state Route 78.

— City News Service

