Car Hits Gas Pipe, Forcing 3-Hour Evacuation on Broadway in El Cajon

A gas main leak Tuesday afternoon forced the closure of a stretch of Broadway in El Cajon for about three hours before repairs were made.
San Diego Gas & Electric communications manager Robert Iezza said repair crews were called to 1251 Broadway about 1:35 p.m. and Broadway was closed between Crosby and North Second streets.
“A three-quarter-inch steel pipe was hit by a car, causing a gas leak and a crew onsite was working to control the leak,” he said.
Fox5 reported that nearby businesses self-evacuated, and those that weren’t told to evacuate were sheltering in place.
Repairs were made and the street reopened to traffic by about 4:30 p.m., according to a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher. No injuries were reported.
— City News Service
