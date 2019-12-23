Share This Article:

A woman suffered serious injuries Monday morning when her pickup truck spun out and was struck by a big rig on rain-slick Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported around 8:05 a.m. on northbound I-15 near state Route 78, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The woman’s Ford Ranger spun out and veered to the left across highway lanes, then a big rig struck the pickup on the passenger side, Latulippe said.

The woman, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to Palomar Hospital for treatment of major injuries, the officer said.

The big rig driver remained at the scene and was unharmed in the crash, Latulippe said.

A SigAlert was issued around 8:50 a.m. shutting down the left two lanes, but the lanes were reopened around 9:45 a.m.

–City News Service

Woman Seriously Injured When Big Rig Collides With Pickup on I-15 in Escondido was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: