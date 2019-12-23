Share This Article:

The body of a 66-year-old man who’d been reported missing on Sunday was found pinned under a motorcycle in a levee off a Borrego Springs road Monday morning.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Dispatchers received a call around 8:15 a.m. from a person who reported finding the man near the 1100 block of Tilting T Drive, between the Borrego Springs and Club Circle resorts, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland.

The Borrego Springs resident, whose name was withheld pending family notifications, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the rider crashed the bike, which he had borrowed from a friend, about two miles from where he began his ride about 4 p.m. Sunday.

The man said he would be gone for about 30 minutes. When he did not return, the motorcycle owner and the victim’s wife searched unsuccessfully for him, according to CHP Officer Jeff Christy. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was subsequently notified and information regarding the missing rider was posted on social media.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but no other vehicles or parties are believed to be involved, according to the CHP.

Updated at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 23, 2019

— City News Service

Body of Borrego Springs Man, 66, Found Pinned Under Motorcycle in Levee was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: