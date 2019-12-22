Family of 5 Displaced When Their Mobile Home Burns in Campo

Share This Article:

A family of five was displaced after a fire damaged their mobile home in Campo on Sunday morning.

Cal Fire said the blaze, which started in the attic of the double-wide mobile home in the 31200 block of Highway 94, was first reported at 9:26 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:32 and the fire was knocked down in twenty minutes.

Two adults and three children, ages 8, 13 and 15, were assisted by the San Diego Red Cross.

The mobile home was not a total loss, but the family needed shelter elsewhere until repairs could be made, officials said.

— City News Service

