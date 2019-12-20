Police Shut Down Illegal Marijuana Dispensary in El Cajon

Share This Article:

Police shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary near an East County elementary school Friday, seizing hundreds of pounds of marijuana and related products and arresting the staff of the shop.

Officers and detectives served a warrant at the business at 1358 Broadway in El Cajon at about noon, according to police.

While searching the store, which is within 300 feet of Bostonia Language Academy, the personnel impounded 322 pounds of marijuana and cannabis- infused products along with about $7,300 in cash, and took four employees into custody.

Two of the arrestees were cited and released, and the others were booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony drug charges, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

— City News Service

