Share This Article:

An early afternoon apartment fire in San Carlos displaced a family of three Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The non-injury blaze erupted shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the third floor of a four-story residential complex on Park Ridge Boulevard near Wandermere Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, the agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the two adults and one child who live in the damaged unit arrange for emergency shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

Apartment Fire in San Carlos Displaces Family of 3 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: