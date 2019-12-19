Share This Article:

A driver opened fire on a pedestrian near a Vista intersection, striking the victim in the leg as the man shot back at the fleeing driver.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The victim called dispatchers to report the shootout around noon Wednesday near the intersection of North Citrus Avenue and East Orange Street, off North Santa Fe Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Cliff Rinder said.

Deputies responded to the intersection and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his leg, Sheriff’s Detective Kai Bowman said.

The man, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Bowman said.

The victim told investigators he returned fire after being fired upon and struck the vehicle — and possibly its driver — as it drove away, Rinder said.

No detailed descriptions of the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

— City News Service

Drive-By Shootout in Vista Leaves Pedestrian with Leg Wound was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: