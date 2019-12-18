Drunk Driver Fleeing Accident Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Oceanside

Share This Article:

A 27-year-old man who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian while fleeing from another crash at an Oceanside intersection was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

The initial crash was reported shortly after 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Douglas Drive and Mission Avenue, Oceanside police Sgt. Rick Davis said.

Investigators believe a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was heading eastbound on Mission Avenue at a high speed when it ran a red light and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup that was heading northbound on Douglas Drive, Davis said.

After the crash, the Chevy driver backed up and started heading eastbound on Mission Avenue, where he struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk and dragged the victim about 150 feet down the street, the sergeant said.

The pedestrian, 65-year-old Tran Thanhminh of Oceanside, was pronounced dead at the scene. Thanminh and his wife had just closed their restaurant for the day and were walking home when the crash occurred, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Chevy driver continued on Mission Avenue before getting out of the pickup at Rancho Del Oro and fleeing on foot, along with a passenger, Davis said.

Officers searched the area with the help of a police helicopter and apprehended the registered owner of the pickup — Wesley Stuart — and the passenger outside of Stuart’s home, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Stuart was arrested and the passenger was detained and later released, Davis said.

Stuart was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, misdemeanor hit-and-run and felony driving under the influence, according to jail records. He’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Updated at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 18, 2019

— City News Service

