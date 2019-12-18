Share This Article:

The Border Patrol reported Wednesday that agents in the San Diego sector apprehended 17% fewer people in November than in the same month last year.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Apprehensions declined from 8,804 in November 2018 to 7,318 in November 2019. Included in that number were 170 unaccompanied children, 388 families, and 3,119 single adults.

The declines come as the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy makes migrants wait there for their asylum cases to be adjudicated.

The agency said that despite the decrease, unaccompanied children and families “continue to strain resources in San Diego as these demographics are the most draining in regard to manpower and supplies.”

In addition to the apprehensions, the Border Patrol seized 33 pounds of cocaine, 10 pounds of marijuana, 190 pounds of meth and 25 pounds on fentanyl in November.

“The hardworking agents of San Diego sector continue to diligently impede and deny illegal entries,” the agency said. “Agents also protect our communities from dangerous drugs being smuggled into the country.”

The San Diego sector covers 7,000 square miles, including 60 miles of international boundary with Mexico and 114 miles along the Pacific coast.

Border Patrol: San Diego Sector Apprehensions Fell 17% in November was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: