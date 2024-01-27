A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County inched up one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.561, one day after an 18-day streak of decreases ended when the average price was unchanged.

The average price is 2.6 cents less than one week ago, 20.2 cents less than one month ago and 2.3 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.874 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

“Gas prices in Southern California could reverse course in the coming days after reports of weather-related issues at regional refineries due to Monday’s heavy rain,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said earlier this week.

The national average price was unchanged at $3.103. It is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, but 1.9 cents less than one month ago and 40.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.913 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

–City News Service