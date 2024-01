A cannabis grower tends to his plants on his farm. REUTERS/Rory Carroll

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Wednesday to accept a $2 million grant to handle licensing matters for San Diego County’s five cannabis facilities.

The $2.09 million grant from the California Board of State Community Corrections will also be used to help the county combat illegal marijuana cultivation and develop a permitting system for the facilities.

The item was approved without discussion.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who has been critical of the cannabis program, voted no.