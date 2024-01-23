Port of San Diego headquarters. Photo by Chris Stone

A Port of San Diego project to improve and update landscaping along parts of North Harbor Drive across from San Diego International Airport is set to begin early next month, officials announced Tuesday.

The $1.4 million project is scheduled to begin in February and be completed by August 2024.

“We continue to deliver on our promise to make the San Diego Bay waterfront a place all Californians and visitors to our region can enjoy,” said Chairman Frank Urtasun of the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “The areas we continue to beautify help make a lasting impression as many visitors first arrive in San Diego and as they return home, and we hope locals will be pleased with the improvements, too.”

Project goals include:

— Removal of existing plant material, weeds and mulch within the existing landscape areas;

— Installation of new landscaping consisting of colorful water-wise plantings;

— New irrigation systems;

— Replacement of two monument signs with new Port of San Diego secondary amenity identity logos;

— Construction of a new walkway and updated curb ramps at Spanish Landing Park West;

— Improved pedestrian access through the addition of a continental crosswalk; and

— A new walkway at Airport Terminal Road leading to Spanish Landing Park restrooms.

The project will use the port’s Economic Recovery Program Appropriation funds. Local company Costa Azul Contracting Group will complete the work.

According to the port, the new landscaping will be made up of mulch, cobblestone, boulders and topsoil. Around 78,000 square feet of existing vegetation will be removed.

During construction, up to 20 parking stalls will be temporarily unavailable to allow for workers to stage equipment and supply. Phase one will occupy up to 20 stalls on the northern edge of the parking lot east of Lee Court. Phase two will use stalls in the lot adjacent to the restroom facilities at Spanish Landing Park. All ADA parking stalls will remain open during construction.

–City News Service