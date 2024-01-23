The interior of Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido. Photo via Sunny Side Kitchen’s Yelp page

Four San Diego County restaurants have made Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024” including one establishment in Escondido sitting close to the top spot at number three.

Yelp said it curated the rankings — ranging from hidden gems in strip malls to fine dining establishments — based on reviews and input from its community of users.

Here’s what the restaurant review platform said about these San Diego County eateries:

Sunny Side Kitchen, Escondido, CA – #3 Sunny Side’s husband and wife team, Kate and Bob Carpenter, aim to make customers feel like guests in their own kitchen, from the mismatched vintage chairs to the homemade vegan soups. A former food writer, Kate pivoted from interviewing chefs to selling her own baked goods and paninis at local farmers markets before opening the snug 660-square-foot storefront in 2015.

Crafted Greens, El Cajon, CA – #16 Using fresh ingredients sourced from local farms, Crafted Greens dishes out healthy meals made from scratch every day. One of its most popular menu items is the Free Range Chicken Club filled with arugula, slow roasted tomatoes, bacon and white cheddar — all packed into an artisan roll.

Peace Pies, San Diego, CA – #53 Crafted with regionally sourced ingredients, Peace Pies offers vegan, raw, gluten-free and soy-free pies, pizzas, salads, wraps, entrees, dried goods, desserts, chocolates and more.

Rosemarie’s Burgers, San Diego, CA – #40 Rosemarie’s in San Diego is a thriving mobile kitchen concept created by founder and executive chef, Chef Nick, who served in the Army before attending culinary school, working alongside renowned chefs, training in Asia and managing numerous restaurants.



See the full list here.