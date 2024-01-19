Stacks of newspapers. Courtesy Pixabay / Pexels

Los Angeles Times journalists conducted the first newsroom union work stoppage in the 142-year history of the newspaper Friday, one day after management disclosed that substantial layoffs could be coming amid a widening budget deficit.

The one-day walkout was prompted by management’s request to waive seniority provisions in the union’s contract covering layoffs, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Times Guild, the union representing the paper’s newsroom employees.

“The changes to our contract that management is trying to pressure us into accepting are obscene and unsustainable,” Brian Contreras, chair of the Guild’s Unit Council, said in a statement. “If this newsroom will ever be a place where reporters can have a reliable, steady job and put down roots in Los Angeles, that will only happen through the preservation of our seniority protections.

“And if management thinks our financial situation is untenable, they need to come to the bargaining table in good faith and work out a buyout plan with us that would first articulate a clear headcount or cost saving they’re aiming for, and then seek to hit that number with as many buyouts — and as few layoffs — as possible.”

Management has not publicly disclosed the number of newsroom positions that could be eliminated, but reports said the plan is to lay off at least 100 journalists, or about 20% of the newsroom, the largest staff cut since the paper was owned by Tribune Co.

The planned layoffs would mark the third round of cuts since June, when more than 70 positions, or about 13% of the newsroom, were trimmed.

“We need to reduce our operating budget going into this year and anticipate layoffs,” Times spokeswoman Hillary Manning said Thursday in a statement. “The hardest decisions to make are those that impact our employees, and we do not come to any such decisions lightly. We are continuing to review the revenue projections for this year and taking a very careful look at expenses and what our organization can support.”

A Times statement also said, “The Los Angeles Times has not missed a day of publishing in 142 years and we will be publishing tomorrow. We are disappointed in the Guild’s decision, but respect their right to strike.”

The union held a “Rally To Save Local Journalism” at noon Friday in Gloria Molina Grand Park. Similar events were planned for Sacramento and Washington, according to the guild.

The union is asking the public not to click on Times stories, engage with Times-brand accounts on social media or open Times news alerts through 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The Times’ expected layoffs follow an extensive trend in print media stemming from reduced advertising and subscription revenue.