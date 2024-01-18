17075 Camino San Bernardo. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

A 25,475-square-foot office building in Rancho Bernardo’s Tech Park has been sold for $8 million, according to a real estate firm.

Dominguez Channel LLC, an overseas private buyer, purchased the property, at 17075 Camino San Bernardo, for $314 per square foot, officials with CBRE said.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo and Matt Harris of CBRE Investment Properties, along with Chris Williams, represented a private San Diego-based seller in the transaction.

Pourcho, executive vice president at CBRE, said his firm continues to see “phenomenal demand” from private buyers seeking to defer capital gains taxes in certain transactions.

“The office market is not dead, and (these) buyers need to place capital,” he said.

Located on just over 2 acres, the two-story building is fully leased. The remodeled modern office features 115 parking spaces and an outdoor patio.