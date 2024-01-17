Photo via Pexels.com

Clique Hospitality is seeking hospitality talent for positions at two dining destinations opening soon at Torrey View by Breakthrough, a 10-acre life sciences campus in Del Mar.

The company’s “Join Our Clique” three-day hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, 3 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11208 El Camino Real, Suite 160.

Opening in late February, Clique’s new cafe-style eatery will offer a casual indoor-outdoor setting serving health-conscious offerings for lunch and midday bites. Opening in early March, the scenic restaurant will feature progressive So Cal cuisine for breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and early dinner set against picturesque views of the ocean and rolling hills.

Both seasoned professionals and budding food enthusiast are welcome. Attendees will be invited to network among like-minded professionals, form connections, and pave their way toward a rewarding career.

Open positions include:

Counter server

Cook

Prep cook

Dishwasher

Restaurant supervisor (hourly)

Server

Bartender

Runner

Busser

Host/hostess

Barista

Clique Hospitality offers competitive pay with paid time off, company-paid meals, a benefits package for full-time team members, career development, internal advancement, training and certification, and team member discounts at Clique Hospitality’s various restaurants and venues.

Interested candidates may register for the hiring event or apply online at cliquehospitality.com, as well as on Indeed and Craigslist. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older for the cocktail server, server, bartender, and barback positions. Applicants 16 or older are eligible for all other positions.