Downtown Chula Vista. Photo by Chris Stone

A batch of fresh businesses have joined the restaurants and shops that are part of Downtown Chula Vista including eateries, a cantina and accessories shop.

Here’s a look at the new and recently added establishments to try while strolling along Third Avenue:

Kalaveras pays homage, with vibrant colors, art and music, to a Dia de los Muertos celebration while offering a blend of urban mixology and Latin American culinary classics. Enjoy classic and unique cocktails complemented by fresh ingredients and homemade syrups.

El Cholo’s Kid started out as an online store in 2008 and has become a beloved local brand with artisan-made, eco-friendly bags that blend traditions and a modern aesthetic. Each bag is hand-made by skilled artisans in Mexico who transform recycled plastic using traditional techniques.

Mujer Divina Coffee Shop and Tuétano Taqueria, from owner and Chef Priscilla Curiel, offers a grab-and-go style coffee experience with more than 21 options on the menu. The taqueria will offer counter service featuring specialities like birria along with other taqueria classics.

Spoon House, specializing in Korean cuisine, offers crowd favorites like Beef Bibimbap and classics like the Beef Bulgogi Plate. Guests can pair their meals with teas, beer or drinks from the full bar.

La Nacional is the second project for Machete Beer House founders Eddie Trejo and Joann Cornejo. A modern take on a Mexican cantina, La Nacional is centered around classic libations with a Mexican twist, such as a mezcal Negroni, and a Oaxacan-style menu.

Lime in the Coconut, open since 2022, offers a fusion of Filipino, Japanese, Hawaiian and Vietnamese cuisines. Menu options include the Puppu Plater, Huli Huli Chicken or Fish and Chips. Beachy cocktails are made with hand-pressed juices.

Paw Pleasers is said to be the only bakery in San Diego to made all their freshly baked cakes, cookies and ice cream for pets on site daily since opening doors 30 years ago. Aside from freshly baked goods, Paw Pleasers also has toys, puzzles and supplies for pets.