Alessandra Lezama

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomes Alessandra Lezama as chair of the board of directors.

Lezama, founder and CEO of TOOTRiS, will serve a one-year term from January through December.

“Alessandra has long been an active member of our board and supporter of our efforts and programs, and we are fortunate to have her lead our board as chair,” said Jerry Sanders, Chamber President and CEO. “Alessandra’s experience as a veteran technology executive, serial entrepreneur, and leader in the child care sector – one of the critical issues facing our workforce – is an asset to the chamber and our work in creating an environment for business to succeed.”

As chair, Lezama leads the Chamber’s 88-member board that establishes the organization’s policy positions on issues important to job creation and business growth in the region.

Lezama assumes the role of Lisa Kay, chief global officer at NV5, who served as chair since July 2022. Lezama has served on the Chamber Board since 2018, having been vice chair since July 2022 and marketing and events committee chair since 2019.

“As a firm believer in the power of the chamber’s work, I am thrilled, eager, and humbled to now serve as chair and work in partnership with Jerry, the chamber team, and our esteemed board members to continue our focus on making the San Diego region the best place to live and work,” Lezama said. “I look forward to building on our organization’s momentum as we tackle critical issues and work to ensure a strong and vibrant business environment.”

Assuming the role of vice chair is Chris Howard, president and chief executive officer of Sharp HealthCare. Howard currently serves on the chamber’s management council.

A ceremonious transition of the board chair position will take place at the Chamber’s 153rd Anniversary Celebration on Feb. 8.

For more information, please visit SDChamber.org or call 619-544-1300.