Photo courtesy of Walmart

Walmart will close two stores in San Diego and El Cajon next month, the company announced Wednesday.

On Feb. 9, the Walmart at 2121 Imperial Ave. in the Logan Heights neighborhood and at 605 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon will be shut down.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a careful and thoughtful review process,” the company said. “We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, these stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped, and we were unable to reach mutual lease renewals with the property managers. There is no single cause for why a store closes and our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations.”

All employees at both stores are eligible to be transferred to other Walmarts in the area, according to the company.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our San Diego and El Cajon stores,” Walmart communications director Brian Little said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve them at any of our many locations across the area, on walmart.com and through delivery to their home or business.”

–City News Service