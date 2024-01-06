A rendering of the Vista Lane project. Courtesy of Mirka Investments

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined developer Mirka Investments and community members on Friday to break ground for a 100-unit affordable apartment complex in San Ysidro.

Vista Lane Family Homes, a $47 million development at 3501 Vista Lane, will serve low-income families with monthly rents ranging from $1,420 for a two-bedroom apartment to $2,340 for a three-bedroom home.

Fifteen units will be set aside for people with developmental disabilities, and another 10 units will be ADA compliant for physically disabled residents.

The apartments are located near public transit, with a bus stop and trolley station within walking distance. A community area, common room, and playground will create space that accommodates children, classes and remote working.

Gloria said the project moved quickly to the construction stage because of his executive order requiring permit approval for affordable housing within 30 days.

“Once it opens later this year, Vista Lane will serve as a shining example of how the city of San Diego and our development partners are working together to help address the housing-affordability crisis,” Gloria said.