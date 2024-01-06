A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1.5 cents Saturday to $4.756.

The average price is 2.1 cents less than one week ago and 13.9 cents less than one month ago, but 19.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.679 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 14th time in 15 days, decreasing a half-cent to $3.083. The national average price is 3.4 cents less than one week ago, 13.3 cents lower than one month ago and 20.7 cents less than one year ago. It has decreased $1.933 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“January is a bit of blah time of year, and gas prices are in the doldrums as well,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Barring some unexpected shock to the global oil market, gas prices will likely shuffle up and down a few cents for a while.”

–City News Service