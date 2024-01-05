A view of the 1000 block of W. Morena Boulevard. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

A 6,300-square-foot industrial property in Morena has been sold for $1.58 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

“The sale generated multiple offers and the buyer plans to occupy the property as an owner/user for their restaurant business,” says Mark Antinucci, an investment associate in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office.

Antinucci, Kent Williams and Luis Ortega Flores, investment specialists in the San Diego Del Mar office, represented the seller, Pizza Al Taglio LLC.

The buyer, 1079 KNG LLC, was represented by Cam Lacey with Next Wave Commercial.

The property, 1079 West Morena Blvd., features a first floor that is fully refrigerated. The second floor consists of office build-out.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) is a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.