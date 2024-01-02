4043 1st Ave. Photo credit: Google Street View

A 15-unit apartment property in Hillcrest has been sold for $6.05 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

“This property holds incredible value-add potential,” said Aaron Bove, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, adding that two hospitals are within walking distance,

Bove represented the seller, a trust and also secured the buyer, a limited partnership.

The property, 4043 1st Ave., has “condo-quality standards,” according to the broker and includes six one-bedroom/one-bath units and nine two-bedroom/two-bath units.

