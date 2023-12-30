A Qualcomm sign at a trade show in Shanghai, China, in 2019. File photo by REUTERS/Aly Song

San Diego-based companies made the Wall Street Journal and Drucker Institute’s annual “Best Managed Companies” list.

They include giants in tech, biotech and energy – Qualcomm, Illumina and Sempra. Qualcomm came in at No. 22 on the list, Illumina at No. 109 and Sempra at No. 239.

Tech led the way, as Microsoft topped the list, followed by Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and IBM.

Sempra ranked first amongst its peer group for employee engagement, a reflection, the company said in a news release, of a high-performance culture that drives innovation and operational excellence.

“We are honored to be recognized on the ‘Best Managed Companies’ list among some of the most reputable global brands that are also helping to shape the future of America’s economy,” said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra.

The recognition, he said, underscores how the company melds “the unique perspectives and talents of 20,000 colleagues who are dedicated to providing service to customers and communities, and value to all stakeholders.”

The “Management Top 250” ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, part of Claremont Graduate University, and published by the Wall Street Journal, is based on an analysis of 34 data points provided by 14 third-party sources.

Core principles include customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.