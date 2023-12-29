Home care workers rally in 2015 in downtown San Diego to call for a raise in minimum wage to $15. Photo by Chris Stone

The City of San Diego has announced that it will increase minimum wage by 55 cents an hour for all employees who work within its limits.

Officials said that employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the city will receive a minimum wage increase from $16.30 to $16.85 an hour.

The ordinance is applicable to all industries and businesses, with no exceptions.

Updated notices for posting at the workplace are available on the city’s Minimum Wage Program web page. Every employer must post updated-workplace notices in a conspicuous place at a job site. Tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of minimum wage, according to officials.

“With the cost of living rising, this increase could not come at a more needed time for workers and working families,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. “This increase means a better ability to make ends meet, put food on the table and spend in our local businesses.”

The change was approved 2016 in accordance with the city’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance.

Minimum wage in the city has gone up annually starting in 2019 by an amount corresponding to the prior year’s increase, which is based on cost-of-living expenses that are determined by the Consumer Price Index, according to a statement from the city.

Employees may use earned sick leave for all the reasons described in the ordinance, which includes time for their own medical care or for the medical care of a family member. Employers may limit an employee’s use of earned sick leave to forty hours in a benefit year.

San Diego’s Minimum Wage Program can be contacted for questions or to file a complaint at SDMinWage@sandiego.gov or by calling (619) 615-1565.