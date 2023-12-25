Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount for a Christmas Day Monday, despite a recent run of 10 decreases in 11 days that dropped it to its lowest amount since Feb. 15.

The average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.752, topping the previous Christmas record of $4.619 set in 2021, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 29 cents lower than one month ago, but 30.6 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.683 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The run of decreases totaling 12.4 cents ended Saturday.

The national average price was unchanged, remaining at $3.127 after dropping one-tenth of a cent each of the previous two days. It is 6.1 cents more than one week ago and 2.5 cents higher than one year ago, but 13.8 cents less than one month ago.

The national average price has decreased $1.889 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

–City News Service