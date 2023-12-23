A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Sept. 29 Saturday, rising 1.2 cents to $4.745, ending a run of 10 decreases in 11 days that dropped it to its lowest amount since Feb. 15.

The average price dropped 12.4 cents during the run, including 1.1 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.1 cents less than one week ago and 30.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 32 cents more than one year ago, and has dropped $1.69 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.128, ending a four-day streak of increases totaling 6.1 cents. It is 5.3 cents more than one week ago and 3.2 cents higher than one year ago, but 14 cents less than one month ago.

The national average price has decreased $1.888 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Daily gas prices will likely move back and forth for the next month or so,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Looking back at pre-pandemic 2019, the national average did not make a firm turn to moving higher daily until Valentine’s Day.”

–City News Service