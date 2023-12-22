Construction workers on a job site. Photo via Pixabay

The unemployment rate in San Diego County was 4.2% in November 2023, unchanged from October, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.3%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month’s rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.9% for California and 3.5% for the nation during the same period.

Between October 2023 and November 2023, total nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 7,500 to 1,591,600.

Trade, transportation, and utilities led the month-over jobs gains with 4,400 added. Seasonal hiring in retail trade — up 3,600 — and transportation, warehousing, and utilities — up 1,200 — helped drive up the additions to meet the holiday demand. Wholesale trade reported a reduction of 400 jobs.

Government services gained 1,800 jobs, led by local government with 1,200. Private education and health services reported a monthly advance of 1,200 jobs.

Four industries lost jobs over the month: financial activities, down 500, professional and business services, down 200, leisure and hospitality, down 200, and information, down 100.

Between November 2022 and November 2023, San Diego County nonfarm employment increased by 21,900, or 1.4%.

According to the EDD, private educational and health services reported the largest year-over job advance with an addition of 10,300 jobs, followed by leisure and hospitality with 9,900 jobs gained and trade, transportation, and utilities up 4,200, other services up 2,400, and construction up 2,000.

Professional and business services lost the most jobs year over, 6,600.

— City News Service