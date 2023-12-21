Tower 180, 180 Broadway in San Diego, Photo credit: Courtesy J Street Space

A real estate investment and development firm has announced the acquisition of Tower 180, an office/retail building on Broadway in downtown San Diego.

J Street Space, based in San Diego, acquired the property, at 180 Broadway, on Friday. The firm did not disclose the terms.

Tower 180 includes a 25-story tower and eight-story mid-rise annex, for a total of 386,000 square feet, along with a standalone nine-story 73,000 square-foot parking garage.

J Street plans to convert the buildings, creating a combination of hotel, retail and residential units, with a targeted completion date in mid-2026.

“This was a unique opportunity to acquire a Class-A office building in a highly desirable location in downtown San Diego,” said Saj Hansji, president of J Street. “With all the improvements along San Diego’s Broadway corridor, from IQHQ to the Horton Plaza redevelopment, Tower 180’s presence will bring continued growth and life to the area with its conversion. We look forward to ushering in its exciting next chapter.”

The tower was originally built in 1963 as the United States National Bank Building, with the annex added in 1973. The property has had multiple owners over the years, and last changed hands in June 2016.

Those owners renovated the building facade and lobby and upgraded the site’s mechanical systems, while also leasing retail space in the annex.

J Street has primarily been known for its work on ground-up construction. The building’s two structures, built 10 years apart, as well as its recent renovation, create unique opportunities for the project, officials said.



The firm has been based downtown since 2009, and has overseen several hotel builds and renovations. Past projects in the San Diego market include the Courtyard Gaslamp, the Nolen Rooftop, the Moxy Hotel Gaslamp, Room 56 Speakeasy, the Hotel Z, the Residence Inn Gaslamp and Pantai Inn La Jolla Cove.

Currently J Street is working on the Bower Hotel in Coronado and a future rooftop bar and restaurant atop the project.