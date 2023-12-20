Dear San Diego

The majority of San Diegans are renters, but rents are crazy expensive because supply is so low. Very few new homes are built, so those that are sold come with a steep price. The average home in San Diego sells for $900,000.

How did we get here? What caused our region’s housing crisis? How do we fix it? What do we need to do to build more homes San Diegans can afford?

Hannah Gbeh (left) and Lori Pfeiler

Tony and Juan get answers to these questions from two of the region’s leading housing advocates, Lori Pfeiler and Hannah Gbeh, in this episode of Dear San Diego.

In addition to housing policy and politics, Lori and Hannah talk about what it’s like working in an arena mostly dominated by men at the top of the food chain.

Lori is CEO of San Diego County Building Industry Association, and Hannah is the organization’s vice president of government affairs.

Lori turned some heads when she was named CEO of the BIA in 2021. She turned more heads when she hired Hannah as the BIA’s outreach to government.

The duo lead a venerable organization committed to building homes for all San Diegans, unwinding decades of bad housing policies, advocating for fewer regulations and more housing (especially middle income housing our region desperately needs), and supporting candidates and politicians who support the BIA’s mission.

