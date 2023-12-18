Busalacchi Restaurants plans to open Lala in Little Italy near one of their flagships, Barbusa. Photo credit: Screen shot, www.barbusa.com/

One of Little Italy’s founding hospitality families, the Busalacchis, are gearing up to introduce a new restaurant, Lala, located in the heart of Little Italy.

The Sicilian-born president of Busalacchi Restaurants, Joe Busalacchi Sr., opened his first restaurant in San Diego in 1984. His immediate family of chefs and restaurateurs with Busalacchi Restaurants now operate Barbusa, Nonna and Café Zucchero.

Lala, at 1919 India Street, will join the group early in 2024 at a watershed moment for the Busalacchis as they mark 40 years in business. The next generation of Busalacchi brothers, PJ, Joey and Mike, alongside cousin Vince, now manage day-to-day operations of the family eateries.

The family has fashioned what it describes as an “it-girl” vibe and” moody feminine design aesthetic” that is distinct from Barbusa, located one door south on India Street.

The Busalacchis acquired the lease earlier this year on a 1,000-square-foot property formerly occupied by a pet supply and grooming business.

Lala’s top-to-bottom buildout will include a covered garden patio, giving way to a dining room and cocktail bar with wall-to-wall bi-folding doors. The venue will feature two-toned olive leather and velvet furnishings, antique mirrors and walnut wood paneling juxtaposed by natural stone textures and hues of coral and burnt sienna.

The Busalacchis designed Lala in partnership with designer Taylor Shaffer. Lala’s intimate venue will accommodate seating for 50 guests with dinner service daily and an extended late-night weekend service until midnight.

On the menu, Italian classics will be matched with sun-soaked Mediterranean influences and a few fun unconventional twists from the Busalacchis’ executive chef Nino Zizzo. A 30-year industry veteran and nephew of chef Joe Busalacchi Sr., Zizzo’s dishes will be based on seasonal ingredients with nearly everything made from scratch.

Planned as a focal point at Lala, the bar program will be led by Busalacchi Restaurants’ lead bartender Antonio Gonzales. His 27-year career spans notable fine-dining institutions, including as Juniper & Ivy and Stake Chophouse + Bar. Lala’s menu will prioritize modern classics with Italian influences as well as a barrel-aged cocktail program.