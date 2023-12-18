Harrah’s Resort Southern California plans to renovate the property’s Dive Inn Tower with a $24 million investment as shown in this rendering. Photo courtesy Harrah’s.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California plans to renovate the property’s Dive Inn Tower with a $24 million investment.

With a targeted completion date of summer 2024, plans are currently underway to overhaul the entire tower, revealing new accommodations for the celebrated resort.

“The goal of transforming the Dive Inn Tower is to create an unforgettable experience where luxury and excitement converge,” said Vice President and General Manager Jill Barrett. “This renovation is not just about upgrading the facilities; it’s about redefining the way guests escape, unwind, and embrace the thrill of our Funner atmosphere.”

The renovation of the Dive Inn Tower will encompass each of its 203 guest rooms and suites, as well as the common areas such as hallways and elevator banks. Guests can look forward to a contemporary design that combines comfort and style, creating a serene retreat after a day of enjoying all that Harrah’s Resort SoCal has to offer. The updated rooms will receive enhancements to bathrooms, furnishings, and artwork to elevate the level of comfort and luxury throughout the space.

“The Rincon Tribe is excited to be able to upgrade the amenities at our gaming facility with a refreshing new look and feel,” said Chairman Bo Mazzetti of the Rincon Tribe. “It is our continued goal to keep our guests exceptionally satisfied while enjoying the Harrah’s Resort SoCal ‘funner’ experience. We look forward to showcasing the completed project at Dive Inn Tower early next year.”

Harrah’s Resort Southern California is located in San Diego County. With a wide range of amenities, including a world-class casino, award-winning restaurants, such as Hell’s Kitchen, and a variety of entertainment options, the resort is a premier destination.

During the reimagination of the Dive Inn Tower, accommodations continue to be available in the Resort Towers. Exciting guest experiences will debut and Harrah’s Resort SoCal’s signature programming will continue.

To learn more about Harrah’s Resort Southern California, please visit www.harrahssocal.com.