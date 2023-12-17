Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased Sunday for the 21st time in the last 22 days, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $4.77, its lowest amount since Feb. 17.

The average price is 8.7 cents less than one week ago and 38.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 30.6 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped 27.2 cents over the past 22 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Saturday. It has dropped $1.665 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.068. It is 9 cents less than one week ago, 26.5 cents lower than one month ago and 9.1 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price has decreased $1.948 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.