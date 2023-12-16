From left, Kenia Zamarripa, a chamber vice president, Jerry Sanders, chamber president and CEO, Sally Carrillo, Karen Sigmond, of the University of San Diego School of Law, and Waylon Matson, co-founder and director of 4 Walls International. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated the region’s commitment to binational collaboration by handing out the 2023 International Tribute Awards.

“The Chamber is honoring dedication and unity in the border region, recognizing that, together, we build bridges to a brighter, more interconnected future,” said San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Jerry Sanders.

He added that the “honorees’ commitment to the Cali-Baja region has transformed challenges into opportunities. Their impact transcends borders, embodying the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines our binational community.”

This year’s recipients are:

International Organization of the Year Award – 4 Walls International, an environmentally–focused organization working on projects to improve areas around the border.

Cross-Border Collaboration Award – University of San Diego’s School of Law, for ongoing efforts to train law professors and students across Mexico on effective trial and mediation skills for successful careers in criminal justice.

Cross-Border Legacy Award – Sally Carrillo, a public servant whose career – she retired from U.S. Customs and Border Protection – has been defined by, the chamber said, “unwavering commitment and exemplary leadership.”

The San Diego Regional Chamber advocates for public policies and candidates that support economic growth and the creation of jobs for all businesses. As the largest local chamber on the West Coast, the organization represents more than 2,000 businesses that support an estimated 300,000 jobs.